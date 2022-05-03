McCann NY wins edtech company Osmo creative account

McCann NY is getting into edtech.

The agency said Tuesday that it has been selected by global Indian edtech company Byju’s Osmo brand as its marketing agency of record.

The company worked on a campaign for the holiday’s last year with an agency called Fortwest in Oregon, but there was no AOR incumbent. Billings were not disclosed.

Osmo is a company that combines digital and offline learning through a series of apps and physical “game pieces.” For instance, children can use physical and digital skills to do everything from math problems to learning how to make pizza.

U.S.-based Osmo was acquired by Byju’s in 2019 after raising more than $30 million from investors including Mattel, Sesame Workshops and K9 Ventures. Its play-based and curriculum-based products are used in 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms.

McCann is being brought on to create a marketing campaign that expands Osmo’s reach and bolsters its mission to “help children across the world to learn, grow and prepare for the demands of the digital world in which they live today,” according to a press release.

The campaign will launch this summer across media platforms and will continue through the holiday season.

“After an extensive search, it was clear that McCann New York believed in our mission and was best suited to develop a marketing campaign that felt both accessible and aspirational and would engage our audience in an authentic way,” said Cherian Thomas, SVP of international business at Osmo from Byju’s. “Osmo is transforming how children learn. We’re excited to partner with McCann to further amplify the benefits of hybrid learning experiences that combine tangible play with the digital world that we know kids want and love.”

Online learning skyrocketed during the pandemic, as kids were forced to do remote learning. As a result, the edtech sector has grown dramatically, expecting to reach $605 billion in 2022, according to an edtech global market report.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Osmo to develop a campaign that further expands its reach and aligns with its mission to help children across the world to learn, grow and prepare for the demands of the digital world in which they live today,” said Alex Lopez, president and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup.