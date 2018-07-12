McCann Health terminates global CCO following employee complaint

McCann Health’s global chief creative officer Jeremy Perrott has been fired following "a complaint about a violation" of the company’s code of conduct.

Perrott, who had been with the Interpublic Group company for nearly three decades, was let go in the days leading up to the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

A person with knowledge of the matter said the complaint surrounded allegations of "offensive and inappropriate language."

A statement from McCann reads: "We received a complaint about a violation of our Code of Conduct by McCann Health’s, Jeremy Perrott. As a result, following an investigation, he is no longer with the company.

"Our foremost priority is to foster a workplace where people are respected and valued, and importantly, an environment where people feel safe and protected to come forward to report actions that run counter to our values and code of conduct."

McCann Health is in the process of replacing Perrott. Other members of his former leadership team are taking on his responsibilities in the interim.

Perrott was not immediately available for comment.