McCann Health promotes Silver to lead NY office

McCann Health New York has rounded out its leadership team with the promotion of Matt Silver to president. Silver, formerly general manager of the NY office, held leadership positions at Publicis Health and Havas Health firms prior to his McCann tenure.

Silver takes the wheel in New York at a time of expansive growth for the larger McCann Health brand. The agency saw revenue jump to an MM+M-estimated $262 million during 2020, up from an estimated $227.5 million in 2019. Head count similarly surged, from 850 people at the start of 2020 to 975 at the end of it; the firm has added dozens more in the first half of 2021.

The flagship New York office, not surprisingly, played a pivotal role in McCann Health’s overall growth. That puts Silver in the enviable position of heading up a thriving operation – and the challenging one of sustaining that momentum as the company plans its return to the office in the waning months of the pandemic.

Silver, a three-and-a-half-year veteran of McCann Health, clearly embraces all aspects of the assignment. “Living through last year was an adventure and a learning experience – and one I’m not anxious to repeat again,” he said. “But it was wonderful to see how the team coalesced, across the whole network but specifically in New York… The idea is to keep building on the great work we’re doing.”

Silver will report to president, McCann Health North America Jim Joseph, who joined the company in August and has been heading up the New York office on an interim basis. “Matt has an intimate knowledge of the agency and the business,” Joseph said. “Growing from within is always a good thing.”

That agency knowledge gives the well-liked Silver a leg up on everything that’s ahead, which will include the delicate task of establishing and then refining McCann Health New York’s post-pandemic hybrid work model. He and Joseph are currently in listening mode, hoping to create a solution that accommodates as many of the agency’s people as possible.

“We’re taking our time,” Joseph said. “A majority of our people don’t want to go back to the five-days-per-week office lifestyle – but they don’t want to be home five days, either.”

Given that many recent hires came from locations well beyond the tristate region – “we’ve done well in the Midwest, which is a talent market we previously weren’t active in,” Silver noted – McCann Health New York will prioritize flexibility and employee well-being above all else.

“It’s going to be a differentiator for us,” he added. “We don’t want to just keep pace. We want to be leaders in providing the best employee experience possible.”