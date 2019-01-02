McCann Health appoints new global CCO

McCann Health has named a new global chief creative officer in the wake of Jeremy Perrott’s departure last year following "a complaint about a violation" of the company’s code of conduct.

Matt Eastwood, most recently worldwide chief creative officer at J. Walter Thompson, brings a track record of creative leadership to a growing health and wellness industry sector where both consumer and professional communications are increasingly embracing the digital expertise shared by all marketers.

"Matt is an immense talent, but an even better human," said Rob Reilly, global creative chairman of McCann Worldgroup.

"He is exactly the kind of global creative leader we need at this moment to continue McCann Health’s growth and commitment to do meaningful work for our brand partners."

Eastwood’s career has spanned numerous agencies, specialties and countries, including Australia, the U.K. and U.S.

He has been executive creative director at M&C Saatchi both in Melbourne and London before moving to the U.S. as chief creative officer at Y&R New York. He then moved to Sydney as DDB’s vice chairman and national creative director in Australia. In 2016, he led JWT to an historic year at Cannes, winning a total of 80 Lions, more than the agency had ever won in its 150-year history.

"Our health, wellness, and pharma clients across the board are increasingly looking at a changing landscape in which Matt’s broad background and sterling creative reputation will be of great relevance and value," said John Cahill, global CEO of McCann Health.

"The challenges and opportunities they are facing are consistent with those running across all of marketing, including the more empowered health consumer, the evolving health delivery system, and the growing influence of data-led marketing."

Perrott, McCann Health's former global CCO who had been with the Interpublic Group company for nearly three decades, was let go in the days leading up to the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Campaign US at the time that the complaint surrounded allegations of "offensive and inappropriate language."