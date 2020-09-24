Maybe what you really want is better sleep, brilliant Ikea campaign suggests

by Ad Nut Added 9 hours ago

Maybe energy drinks, sleeping pills and anti-aging creams aren't the answer, says new work from Mother London.

Ad Nut doesn't show you work from outside Asia too often, but sometimes a campaign is just too brilliant not to share. And that's certainly the case here.

Apart from the great concept, Ad Nut is super impressed that these images aren't computer trickery: You're looking at actual-sized Ikea items alongside outsized props.

The 'Tomorrow starts tonight' campaign, through Mother London, is running in press and out-of-home in the UK and Ireland. According to Campaign UK (where Ad Nut first saw this), photographer Amy Currell shot the images in camera using large-scale models designed by Andy Knight Ltd. You can see the full credit list on Campaign UK

Enlarge and enjoy:

