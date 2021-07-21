Mattress Firm wants to ‘Un-Junk’ your sleep habits

Sleep is one of the most vital components of good health, but between a pandemic and everyday stressors, quality sleep has become a rare commodity.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans are sleeping less than seven hours each night, according to research from Mattress Firm. Ultimately, people are losing 74 billion hours of sleep each year, which translates to $411 billion per year in lost productivity.

Ninety-three percent of people agree that a comfortable mattress is important to get quality sleep. So to combat rising sleep deprivation, Mattress Firm launched its new campaign, “Un-Junk Your Sleep,” starring actor Liev Schreiber, to educate people on the importance of sleep wellness.

The 60-second spot, created by Droga5, features Schreiber as he drives around town at night. “We’ve got a problem, America: junk sleep,” he says. “It’s what you get from a bed that isn’t right for you.”

The ad feels like a dream as Schreiber passes by people wandering around town holding pillows and wearing pajamas. He even spots a talking wolf in the middle of a deserted street.

Schreiber explains some of the side effects of lost sleep, such as calling people by the wrong name, sending an email to the wrong person or leaving your laptop on a bus.

“Maybe it’s time to ask yourself: Did you get out the wrong side of the bed this morning? Or the wrong bed altogether?” Schreiber asks, before pulling up to a Mattress Firm along with other sleep deprived people.

Mattress Firm thought the phrase “junk sleep” likened the concept of sleep depravity to eating junk food.

“We thought it was powerful to make that association,” Ramin Eivaz, chief marketing officer of Mattress Firm, told Campaign US. “We wanted to let people understand it’s not just about the number of hours you're in bed, but it's also about the quality of sleep that you're getting.”

The spot will debut on TV during the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Mattress Firm was prepared with a back-up strategy in case the pandemic altered the global event, Eivaz said. But given that the games are set to go on, the Olympics was still the ideal place for the spot’s TV debut.

“You associate sleep with healthier living and performance, so what better [example] than an athlete who has spent years through nutrition, exercises and getting the right sleep to be able to achieve their optimal in sports?” Eivaz added. “It gives us the right platform to have this conversation with our consumers on a topic that is highly important and relevant.”

The “Un-Junk Your Sleep” campaign also tapped three-time Olympic Gold medalist Gabby Douglas as brand ambassador to share her experiences optimizing her sleep to achieve top performance.

The brand is also hosting an “Un-Junk Your Sleep” tour starting on July 26, which will travel through New York, Detroit, and Houston to help customers find their perfect mattress. Locals can win a sleep consultation by tagging @MattressFirm and using the hashtags #UnJunkYourSleepGiveaway and #NYC, #Det or #Hou on social media.

Mattress Firm will also give away a $1,500 mattress voucher to a lucky winner who describes why they need better sleep using the hashtag #UnJunkYourSleepGiveaway and tagging @MattressFirm.

Additionally, Mattress Firm is sponsoring the Field of Dreams game on August 12 in Dyersville, Iowa, where people can try out mattresses in the Un-Junk Your Sleep truck.