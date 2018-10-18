Match selects 72andSunny LA as new lead creative agency

72andSunny Los Angeles has been chosen by Match as its new lead creative agency.

The shop is working on its first campaign with the aim to launch in North America early 2019.

"At a time where dating feels more and more like online shopping, we’re thrilled to work with Match, a brand that stands unwaveringly for sincere relationships," said Kelly Schoeffel, executive strategy director at 72andSunny Los Angeles. "Together, we have the opportunity to help redefine the future discourse of love."

Match CMO Ayesha Gilarde added: "Match was launched with the goal of making it easier to find a meaningful relationship, but in today’s dating era, it often feels harder.

"As the dating app with more relationships than any other, we’re excited to partner with 72andSunny to make love happen."