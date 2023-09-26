Match Group’s Chispa pays back Latinas to close the wage gap

The dating platform launched a giveaway with cash prizes to combat the wage gap in honor of Latina Equal Pay Day.

by Sabrina Sanchez

For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.

Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.

If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.

For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Become a member

From $169 a year

  • Full access to campaignlive.com
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Plus lots more...

Choose a package

Custom Pricing for Group Subscriptions

  • Get company-wide access for your team, department or entire organization.

Contact Us for Rates

Need to activate  your membership?