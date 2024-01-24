Match Group’s BLK encourages Black women to be themselves

by Sabrina Sanchez
Added 2 hours ago The Information

The #RealNotPerfect campaign invites BLK users to pledge to be unapologetically themselves, despite social challenges.

BLK, Match Group’s dating and lifestyle app for the Black community, released a campaign on Wednesday encouraging Black women to be themselves. 

New Year, Real You: #RealNotPerfect, created by Arxna in collaboration with BLK’s in-house marketing team, is an empowerment initiative meant to encourage Black women to exhibit their authentic selves across every area of their lives, including dating, community, education and career. 

In a two-minute video, Black women from different walks of life share the challenges they faced in 2023 while attempting to be their authentic selves. In the interview-style film, moderated by BLK's relationship and intimacy expert, Marissa Nelson, four women share how they plan to better express themselves in 2024, and how BLK allows them to do that. 

“Black people need spaces that are exclusively for us because we are different,” Keyonna Jones, an artist from Washington D.C., says at the end of the video.

The campaign includes four shorter video segments highlighting the individual journey of each woman featured in the hero video. Unveiled on BLK's social media platforms throughout January, the videos aim to engage BLK’s female community, explained Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing at BLK in a statement. 

"As a community that has played a pivotal role in shaping culture throughout history, authenticity is our most powerful asset. At BLK, we encourage all of our members, not just Black women, to amplify their unique brilliance. Our message is clear: Be bold and unapologetically Black! Shed the filters, forget the stereotypes and let the world experience the true you,” he said. 

BLK users are invited take the #RealNotPerfect pledge in the app to receive a badge in their profile, signifying Black women who are bold and unapologetic, and serving as a commitment to authenticity. 

To date, more than 8,000 people have signed.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to advertise during Super Bowl LVIII

Riot Games lays offs 11% of total workforce worldwide

Richard Edelman on Israel-Hamas war: brands should ‘stay out of politics’

Manifest promotes partner Helen Kenny to chief operating officer

Campaign Chemistry: Mother CCO Joe Staples

Huge names Lisa De Bonis CEO