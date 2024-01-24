Match Group’s BLK encourages Black women to be themselves

BLK, Match Group’s dating and lifestyle app for the Black community, released a campaign on Wednesday encouraging Black women to be themselves.

New Year, Real You: #RealNotPerfect, created by Arxna in collaboration with BLK’s in-house marketing team, is an empowerment initiative meant to encourage Black women to exhibit their authentic selves across every area of their lives, including dating, community, education and career.

In a two-minute video, Black women from different walks of life share the challenges they faced in 2023 while attempting to be their authentic selves. In the interview-style film, moderated by BLK's relationship and intimacy expert, Marissa Nelson, four women share how they plan to better express themselves in 2024, and how BLK allows them to do that.

“Black people need spaces that are exclusively for us because we are different,” Keyonna Jones, an artist from Washington D.C., says at the end of the video.

The campaign includes four shorter video segments highlighting the individual journey of each woman featured in the hero video. Unveiled on BLK's social media platforms throughout January, the videos aim to engage BLK’s female community, explained Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing at BLK in a statement.

"As a community that has played a pivotal role in shaping culture throughout history, authenticity is our most powerful asset. At BLK, we encourage all of our members, not just Black women, to amplify their unique brilliance. Our message is clear: Be bold and unapologetically Black! Shed the filters, forget the stereotypes and let the world experience the true you,” he said.

BLK users are invited take the #RealNotPerfect pledge in the app to receive a badge in their profile, signifying Black women who are bold and unapologetic, and serving as a commitment to authenticity.

To date, more than 8,000 people have signed.