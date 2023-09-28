Promotional feature
Collective Measures

Mastering brand media measurement

Added 4 hours ago
Brand media is a key pillar in any marketing plan. But marketers are struggling to measure and evaluate their campaigns with less and less data available. In this episode, Mike Baranowski, Collective Measures' VP of analytics and data engineering, outlines exactly why measuring brand media is becoming a treacherous task, how to navigate a new measurement approach and the benefits it will bring to any brand. 

