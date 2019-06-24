Mastercard celebrates LGBTQIA+ community with Acceptance Street

Welcome to Acceptance Street.

The rainbow-colored sign of progress stands at Christopher Street in New York City -- the home of LGBTQIA+.

Mastercard worked with McCann to continue its support of World Pride and erect the official street sign that now reads: Christopher, Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transsexual, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, Non-Binary, Pansexual, Two Spirit, + Street.

The brand worked with the city’s Human Rights Commission to sanction the work which was then crafted by the same company that builds street signs for Manhattan.

Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of marketing and communications at Mastercard North America, said: "At Mastercard, inclusion and acceptance are what we believe in as a company and promote within our company’s culture. We fully stand by this belief. As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, we want to remind everyone that inclusion and acceptance matter.

"We have made progress but there is still work to do to ensure that everyone has a way to express their true selves. A day with 100 percent acceptance would truly be priceless."