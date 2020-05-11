Mastercard, Burger King, Coke CMOs and Gary Vaynerchuk among speakers at Campaign Connect

Global CMOs from brands including Burger King, Coca-Cola and Mastercard are among the speakers joining Campaign Connect.

The two-day worldwide event, which takes place on June 2 and 3, will also spotlight agency leaders including Vayner Media CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, Leo Burnett's CCO Chaka Sobani and S4 Chairman Sir Martin Sorrell.

Campaign's unique talk brings adland together to discuss how we get the world of advertising back to business and what that will look like.

Travelling the world from Asia, making its way to Europe then North America, Campaign Connect will follow the sun over 48 hours, bringing you the latest insights and advice from around the globe.

Leaders from media, marketing, advertising and our own editorial teams will share experiences, opinions and ideas across three regions through a mix of live webinars, panel discussions and case studies to ensure brands and agencies are in the best shape they can be and are recovery-ready. The aim for the marketing communications industry to support each other and look positively forward at the steps, bold creative risks and the questioning established processes needed to address new challenges.

"The last couple of months have been rough for advertising and marketing -- and the world at large," said Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor. But seeing adland evolve and come together through these tumultuous weeks has been amazing.

"We've seen agencies and brands in the U.S. become even more innovative and creative amid these challenges. Campaign Connect is a global virtual experience that will help unify and inspire the industry by bringing everyone together to discuss work, obstacles, what to expect next and more. I can't wait to hear insights from incredible marketing and agency professionals around the world."

