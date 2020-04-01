MassMutual uses U.S.' oldest lighthouse to remind us everything will be okay

by Michael Heusner Added 9 hours ago

The campaign, created in partnership with Johannes Leonardo, conveys a sense of resilience during uncertain times.

MassMutual is kicking off its COVID-19 relief effort with a message about hope, and the resilience of the human spirit. 

The campaign, entitled "Lighthouse," focuses on Boston Light, the oldest lighthouse in America, and the only one still operated by a person.

Having existed before America was even a country, Boston Light is the perfect metaphor for weathering whatever storm the country may face- and happens to be right in MassMutual’s backyard.

"We chose the iconic message of stability and endurance around the Boston Light, as it is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S.," says Jennifer Halloran, head of marketing and brand. 

"The message of our campaign is that, just like the Boston Light, MassMutual was built to weather this storm—we will continue to stand by our customers and policyowners to help them secure their future and protect the ones they love."

