MassMutual shares more acts of kindness in annual campaign

Just in time for Thanksgiving, MassMutual is launching the second part of its "Unsung Heroes" campaign, celebrating real acts of goodness from people around the country.

The initiative, developed in partnership with creative AOR Johannes Leonardo and media AOR Giant Spoon, will air during the 8:30pm NFL game on NBC Thursday night.

Four stories are weaved throughout the creative, including a story about a mom buying her child’s teacher a car so she can get to work, a couple who hosts a wedding that was about to be rained out and more.

MassMutual decided that Thanksgiving was the perfect time to launch phase two of the initiative because it lines up with the company’s "Live Mutual" platform, which looks to engage people in relevant, authentic moments.

"We decided to repeat our annual Unsung campaign to share the positive stories that happened around us this year. The stories in this year’s campaign show the simplicity of reaching out and relying on others and they are closely connected to the commitments we make to our customers and in our communities, every day," said Jennifer Halloran, head of brand and advertising with MassMutual, in a statement.