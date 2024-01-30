The Martin Agency promotes Danny Robinson to CEO

The Martin Agency has appointed Danny Robinson as its new CEO, promoting him from his previous role as chief creative officer.

Robinson replaces Kristen Cavallo, who led The Martin Agency for six years before moving to the shop’s sister agency, MullenLowe Group, to serve as global CEO. Cavallo has held CEO positions at both agencies for over a year.

She noted in a press release that Robinson’s move from CCO to CEO “is uncommon, but it shouldn’t be.”

“Our industry has become increasingly focused on consolidation and efficiencies, and we need to return the conversation to creativity,” she said. “Some of the industry’s most enviable work has been made by agencies led by creative people. Too often, they leave to start their own agency to be taken seriously as business leaders.”

Robinson has been with The Martin Agency since 2004, starting as group creative director before his promotion to chief client officer in 2018, then CCO in 2020. The Martin Agency will announce a new CCO in February.

“Danny has held roles across the agency in preparation for just this moment,” Cavallo pointed out.

Robinson added in a release that The Martin Agency’s executive committee “works as a team on every major decision facing the organization, and I have been an integral part of the team for the last five years.” He continued, “I’ve seen firsthand what can be accomplished when we all row together.”

Before joining The Martin Agency, Robinson co-founded creative shop Vigilante, which was responsible for Oprah Winfrey’s much-memed Pontiac giveaway, among other campaigns.

During his tenure as CCO at The Martin Agency, Robinson has spearheaded several of its most visible campaigns, including UPS’ brand transformation and its most recent work with Solo Stove featuring Snoop Dogg.

“The Martin Agency is iconic in our industry and has consistently demonstrated that its talented people can create the kinds of ideas and creative platforms that build and power iconic brands,” said Phillipe Krakowsky, CEO of parent company IPG, in the release. “That’s in no small part thanks to the quiet contributions Danny has been making for many years, in a variety of key leadership roles. He knows our business, our clients, and the industry.”

Robinson helped the executive team bring in new clients in 2023, including Papa Johns, MiracleGro and several brands from Sanofi North America.

He is also a leader and advocate for DE&I in the ad industry, holding a board seat at non-profit Creative Ladder, which aims to increase the accessibility of creative careers for all backgrounds.

Robinson was named a Campaign US 40 over 40 honoree in 2020.