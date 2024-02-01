The Martin Agency names Jerry Hoak as chief creative officer

The Martin Agency has named Jerry Hoak as chief creative officer, succeeding Danny Robinson, who was recently elevated to CEO on Jan. 30. Robinson will remain acting CCO during the transition.

According to the agency, his quick promotion was a result of his work to steer the creative department alongside Robinson and Karen Costello during “a time of agency transition.” In 2017, former CCO Joe Alexander was ousted from the company due to allegations of harassment and improper behavior. Karen Costello then took over as CCO and Kristen Cavallo was named CEO.

Hoak has been at The Martin Agency since 2016, when he joined as SVP, group creative director before being elevated to executive creative director and managing director in 2018. The agency did not name a successor for Hoak’s current role, but noted its creative leadership team includes two other ECDs, Ashley Marshall and Jordi Martinez.

"Anyone who has spent any time at Martin is keenly aware of the high creative bar Jerry sets," said Robinson in a press release. "He has a passion for our business and it's wonderful how infectious that passion can be. What's really incredible is his ability to rally teams and individuals into creating career-shaping work."

During his time at The Martin Agency, Hoak has won 18 new business pitches with a 90% win rate, according to the agency. Notable wins include DoorDash, ABinBev, Carmax, Google, and Papa Johns.

“I love what we do and the value we provide,” said Hoak of The Martin Agency in a press release. “Every day, we create something out of nothing. We move markets. We touch people's lives. And I will never stop fighting for the privilege to do so."

"As a childhood cancer survivor, I've always been a fighter,” he added. “The Martin Agency is a special place and I am so fortunate to have had the privilege of fighting for the people, the work and our client partners for the last seven years."

Prior to The Martin Agency, Hoak worked at Droga5, beginning as an art director in 2011 and rising to group creative director by 2015. His work for Prudential’s Challenge Lab won a Titanium Lion in 2013.

David Droga, Accenture Song’s CEO, hired Hoak at Droga5. "It really makes me happy when the right things happen to good people," he said in a release. "Jerry is a wonderful talent and an even better human."