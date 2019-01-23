Martin Agency and Initiative take on creative/media roles for UPS

The Martin Agency has been chosen by UPS as its new creative agency of record.

The shop will take on strategic brand and campaign communications as UPS’ focuses on accelerating growth in several business segments and reinforcing the brand’s core attributes and position.

"We have been enamored with UPS for close to twenty years," said Martin CEO Kristen Cavallo. "They are not a brand you’d immediately link to pop culture, but when you learn the amount of technology and scope of what they do, it is both surprising and fun.

"When we raced their big brown truck around a NASCAR track or showed up as a skit on SNL, it never felt forced or superficial because they define ‘industrial cool.’ The agency rejoiced when UPS chose us again, it was incredibly validating."

UPS chose Martin for branding and strategic planning efforts in partnership with fellow IPG company Initiative, which will handle the media portion of the business.

The Martin Agency previously held the UPS account from 2000 to 2009, and has been working with UPS’ European and Canadian units on focused campaigns since October 2016.