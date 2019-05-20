Martha Stewart is the new face of Postmates in its first national TV drive

You’ll know Martha Stewart for her famous mac and cheese recipe among other equally impressive feats like running a giant media company.

But now the TV personality and one of America’s most beloved entrepreneurs has her face behind another enterprise: Postmates.

The company, which enables anyone to have anything delivered on-demand, today launched a series of new commercials featuring Stewart for its first national TV campaign created with Mother Los Angeles.

"We are excited to unveil the second phase of our new ad campaign we call ‘Postmate It’ featuring Martha Stewart," said Eric Edge, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Postmates.

"This campaign is meant to show how Postmates fits into our customers’ everyday lives, in a humorous and memorable way. Martha was the perfect person to work with on this campaign, she is an icon in food and entertaining and brings an amazing sense of humor to these spots.

"With our creative partners at Mother LA, I think we’ve captured the magic of Postmates to show how we’re more than just a delivery service -- Postmates is a lifestyle."

Each film in the series begins with Martha instructing an audience on how to make one of her favorite dishes. But a real world person watching her on a screen frantically tries to keep up until Martha finally says to just "Postmate it" instead.

"Postmates is about more than just food delivery, they are about food understanding," said Joe Staples, ECD and partner, Mother Los Angeles. "We wanted to show that there are many reasons people order food, and that Martha and Postmates approves of them all."

Postmates offers on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company added 1,000 new cities this year, bringing its total city count to more than 3,500 cities, covering more than 70 percent of U.S. households.