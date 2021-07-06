Which marketing medium will dominate the Olympics?

The 2020 Olympic Games will go on — but they will look much different than years past.

The games will be held in Tokyo beginning July 23, but with a reduced number of VIP spectators. Events at large venues or after 9 PM local time will be held without fans. And the number of VIP attendees will be reduced from the initial 10,000-person estimate, according to Tuesday’s edition of the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

For brands, fewer fans means fewer opportunities to appear alongside Olympic events. However, brands can still lean in and other ways.

Which marketing medium do you anticipate will dominate the Olympics?