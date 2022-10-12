Marketing budgets of world's biggest brands under pressure: study

Seventy-four percent of world's biggest advertisers say their 2023 budget decisions are influenced by the recession, with signs of retrenchment into short-term performance channels at the expense of brand building, according to a study by WFA and Ebiquity.

by Campaign Asia-Pacific Staff

To continue reading this article you need to be registered with Campaign. Registration is free and only takes a minute. Register here or sign in below if you already have an account.

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Register

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a member

From $116 a year

  • Full access to campaignlive.com
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Plus lots more...

Choose a package

Need to activate  your membership?