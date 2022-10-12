Marketing budgets of world's biggest brands under pressure: study
Seventy-four percent of world's biggest advertisers say their 2023 budget decisions are influenced by the recession, with signs of retrenchment into short-term performance channels at the expense of brand building, according to a study by WFA and Ebiquity.
