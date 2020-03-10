Marketers reveal blunt reasons behind extending payment terms as trend speeds up

Strap in, agencies -- this extended payment terms trend is not going away. Quite the opposite.

Nearly 30 percent of brands intend on pushing these terms in the coming months, according to a new ANA survey of its client-side marketers.

The advertising body, which grilled 109 members, found that around 37 percent of brands increased terms in the past year.

"This study shows that marketers are reviewing payment terms very closely and are not hesitating to implement changes they believe are necessary." said ANA CEO Bob Liodice.

"This is especially true regarding terms for agency fees, research, and production, all of which have been lengthened."

It’s the first time this topic has been explored by the ANA since 2013 and is in direct response to awareness raised by trade publications including Campaign US’ spotlight on marketers’ (some times) obnoxious expectations of their agency partners.

Historic payment terms for marketing services varies by specific service, with the mean ranging between 41.1 and 59.9 days, according to the ANA. But timeframes are routinely set at 90 to 150 days. Campaign US has spoken with agencies which in the past have been asked to bid for work with terms at 175 days or more.

Research underscored what the industry already knows: cash flow is the main reason marketers ask this of agencies. Qualitative conversations revealed that payment term reductions are almost always led and initiated by finance while procurement’s role is to implement and enforce the new terms.

Those surveyed pointed the finger at Wall Street. One pharma respondent explained: "Wall Street has started to pay more attention to working capital ratios while evaluating stock valuations. Working capital is a financial metric which represents operating liquidity available to a business.

"As a result, the financial organizations of many publicly traded companies are focusing on working capital initiatives to drive cash flow from operations. One such initiative is extending suppliers’ payment terms."

Another marketer, who works in CPG, added: "Extending payment terms is a blunt instrument for improving a company’s financial situation. There might be other options, leading to better financial outcomes, taken off the table because of a singular focus on payment terms."

The study revealed that the three areas of marketing hit hardest by this are agency fees, research and production.

There was the perspective that some agencies often offer up less resistance and have more willingness to extend payment terms when asked, state the findings. A common (and alarming) perspective in the body’s qualitative discussions was: "This is a reality. Agencies are in a tough position and most don’t have a choice when asked to extend terms."

Furthermore, the industry transition from retainer to project work may have also led to extended terms. There is a perspective that marketers can "push harder" for extended terms for project work, especially with new agencies, because many agencies will accept them to get a foot in the door.

Meanwhile, research startups are proliferating globally, to their own detriment. One respondent noted (and many others agreed): "There is a bigger pool of suppliers than you might think... under competitive pressure, aggressively trying to grow and win business. Many of these companies have been flexible with their payment terms."

Historically, production spending was concentrated with traditional production and editorial houses. But today, production is driven by the need for more content, often required faster and cheaper than before. As many marketers build out in-house capabilities, it means they are sourcing production suppliers directly, no longer through agencies. Without having an intermediary, there are no longer pass-through costs, so payment terms can be extended.

The knock-on effects are obvious: a breakdown in client/agency relationship.

Marla Kaplowitz, president of and CEO at the 4A's, stressed: "Experience reflects that extended payment terms will result in elevated supplier pricing and reduced supplier choice. A recent analysis of the extensive Aprais database of over 20,000 cases reveals that a client-agency relationship where parties ‘win’ financially, achieves the best results."

While the ANA does not recommend any specific payment terms practice, it underscored the business models and livelihoods of smaller players in the marketing supply chain can be threatened by extended terms.

Part of the conclusion reads: "Such companies are not banks. They require a predictable cash flow, often don’t have access to large lines of credit, and have pricing models that do not reflect the costs to their business resulting from extended terms. Both marketers and smaller suppliers, in particular, need to proceed with caution to ensure that the terms of their relationship — including payment terms — are sustainable."

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the feeling multiple marketers shared: "This is not going away."