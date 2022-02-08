Marketers: it’s time to block and tackle

I looked to this year with excitement, anticipating a reprieve from the worst of the pandemic. A clearance, finally, in the turmoil of the last few years. But with a new variant, that anticipated breath of fresh air became a long sigh of continued anxiety and confusion. The tail of this pandemic has proved long, and “2020, too” has played on our worst fears.

Brands are facing a challenging audience, at turns exhausted and at others volatile. Half of Americans are feeling worried and stressed on a daily basis due to the pandemic, an increase from the fall, according to a recent Gallop survey.

At this year’s Super Bowl, marketers are treading a potentially treacherous road. The right tone seems to be a moving target, with public sentiment whiplashing from optimistic, to sentimental to scared. How to keep from making a misstep in this most public of forums?

Brands need to confront – not circumvent – the current moment. They can be optimistic in a troubled world, but must also acknowledge a weary public to avoid seeming out of touch.

Brands must also commit to doing something about the current state of our country, especially as we face climate change, disease and mounting divisions. With trust in government and media at an all-time low, brands have an opportunity to stand for something and impact the world in a new way. The stakes are high: according to Forrester, nearly a quarter of Americans would stop using a brand that contradicts its values or compromises its integrity.

The Super Bowl presents an opportunity to unify. We’ve media fragment, with the linear market shattering, digital and connected buys on the rise and social media continuing explosive growth. This is redefining how people consume content and reflects a demand for personalization that will define the next decade.

But this coming Sunday, we will all be ‘together’ in a rare moment of connectivity. Even the day after the game, we’re likely to see as much coverage of the commercials as of the game itself. Searches for Super Bowl ads have increased 43% in the last five years.

Super Bowl commercials have long been used to reflect a moment in time and comment on what our society is going through. After 9-11, inspiring content reflected a society in mourning. These remain part of the cultural zeitgeist; one Budweiser spot still gets coverage a decade after its one and only airing.

Last year, when frustrations from the pandemic were high, brands that went for optimism were rejected as tone-deaf and lacking nuance. Audiences want empathy as much as action, demonstrable engagement with where we are now and where we want to be.

Super Bowl ads have the power to reflect the collective spirit of a nation still in flux – but one that, for a few hours, will be united together in a uniquely American moment.

Alison McConnell is chief marketing officer at Publicis Health Media.