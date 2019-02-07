Marketers: Give your agencies the credit they deserve

Over the last few months, I’ve heard these phrases way too many times from agencies: "Please don’t mention in the article that we did the work… our client doesn’t want us named in the story" and "Can you take us out of the story ASAP? The brand wants its in-house shop to get the credit."

This is not okay.

Brands are often the first to make a change and blame agencies when things go wrong, yet the last to give praise when things go right.

Agencies today already feel pretty undervalued as they wade through shrinking margins and decreasing (or shifting) ad spend. Being creative is far from easy, and successfully executing a creative idea on a tightened budget is even more of a challenge.

When a campaign, ad or activation is pulled off well, it has the power attract new consumers, increase brand affinity and positively affect a business’ bottom line. Strong creative work can also help a brand - as well its executive team - look good in front of employees, shareholders and customers.

Without great advertising, your brand would be in jeopardy. Every company right now - from legacy giants to industry disruptors - are competing for market share and consumer attention.

Effective, meaningful creative is the great divider.

There are, of course, a number of marketers that get it. Recently, Verizon CMO Diego Scotti praised McCann for its Super Bowl work on his personal Facebook page. That public nod may not seem like a big deal, but a little goes a long way.

Last month in an interview with Campaign, OKCupid CMO Melissa Hobley lauded Wieden+Kennedy, which she referred to as "world class," for the brand’s successful DTF initiative.

Agencies survive and thrive on their creative output. What they make and release in the world helps them get new business. All relationships have ups and downs, and it can be a balancing act. But to win in this industry, agencies need marketers - and the reverse is just as true.

Both parties have shared interest - growing a brand’s business, turning heads, earning consumer adoration and maybe winning an award here or there. It should be a mutually advantageous partnership.

If you’re proud of the work your agencies have done, tell them and let them share it. Trends come and go, markets fluctuate, consumer desires change, but strong creative ideas can endure the test of time. It shouldn’t be concealed - it should be celebrated.