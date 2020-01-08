Marketers on the best and worst parts of CES

The Consumer Electronics Show is in full swing this week in Las Vegas. Campaign US caught up with a few marketing leaders to hear what they think about the conference.

What are the best and worst parts of CES?

Gail Tifford, Chief Brand Officer, WW

Best: "Being in the role I’m in now, my conversations aren’t necessarily about technology but about how tech can improve the health and wellness of people’s lives. So, those elevated conversations around how technology can improve health and wellness is the best part."

Worst: "Honestly finding the right shoes to wear."

Colin Mitchell, SVP Global Marketing, McDonald's

Best: "The best thing is it’s always changing nature. When you come back year after year and you get a sense of how the world is shifting."

Worst: "You feel like a compulsive subterranean gambler for a few days."

Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer, General Mills

Best: "The ability to connect with everyone in the industry everywhere and get a ton done in a short amount of time. It’s constant eye-opening inspiration."

Worst: "That the Park MGM and the MGM are different hotels and I didn’t know that when heading to a meeting."

Kenny Mitchell, CMO, Snap

Best: "Running into people you know and love when walking from one meeting to the next and having wonderful 15-minute catchups. Those little sparks of fun."

Worst: "Not being able to be immersed in what CES is all about because of meetings and relationship building."

Jeremy Levine, Head of Digital & Publishing, LiveNation

Best: "The best thing is that everyone is coming to learn, so the conversations are very engaging."

Worst: "It’s the first week back after New Year’s."