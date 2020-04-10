Marilia Mendonça breaks world record with live-streamed concert

by Michael Heusner Added 4 hours ago

The concert, comparable to the largest live event ever, marks a clear opportunity for brands during mandatory stay at home orders.

Social distancing has not put a damper on the desire for live music, as seen by a recent livestream concert by Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonça.

As large portions of Brazil enter into lockdown, people flocked to YouTube to catch Mendonça’s concert, put together in partnership with AlmapBBDO. She performed the show from her home in adherence to World Health Organization safety guidelines.

In fact, the singer broke the world record for live-streaming music, with 3.2 million viewers tuning in to the three-hour performance. 

By comparison, the record for the largest outdoor concert in the world is held by Rod Stewart, who performed for a whopping 3.5 million people at Copacabana Beach in 1994. 

Additionally, organizers received more than 220 tons in food donations, household cleaning products, and other items yet to be sent.

But Mendonça’s concert wasn’t just a treat for her fans, as she performed wearing Havaianas flip flop sandals, proving that brand sponsorships are just as viable from home as they are on stage. 

