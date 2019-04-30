March For Our Lives: Child instructs adults on how to survive school shooting

We’re living in Generation Lockdown.

It’s a disturbing time in modern society when children are forced to perform drills for active shooter scenarios.

March For Our Lives, in partnership with McCann Worldgroup, has brought this painful reality to the forefront in a new campaign that shows a young girl instructing adults on how they would survive if a killer roamed the building they work in.

Alex Little, creative director at McCann NY, said: "Despite its simplicity, the idea took over a year to produce. In that time the name changed three times, our location changed five times and our launch date shifted about 18 times.

"The only thing that we didn't change were our partners -- Hungry Man, NO6, Sonic Union, Duetone and others who stuck it out and did it all for free to make sure this message got into the world."

It is estimated that 95 percent of school kids -- some as young as five -- are now trained on what to do during an active shooter situation because they have to be prepared for it at any minute, in any community.

The PSA ends with a call for viewers to support federal legislation to put universal background checks in place for the purchase of firearms.

This campaign follows the April 15 launch of a two-week Times Square ad campaign centered on gun violence prevention. March For Our Lives’ Times Square billboard ads are estimated to reach 5.5 million people as the organization seeks to garner support for legislation to pass background checks, extreme-risk protection orders (ERPO’s), safe-storage laws, and other life-saving measures.

In 2017, nearly 40,000 people were killed due to gun violence.