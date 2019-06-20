Marcel Paris picks up Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness

Marcel Paris and Carrefour were honored with a Grand Prix in Creative Effectiveness on Thursday at the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity for "Black Supermarket."

For the campaign, Carrefour stood up against a bizarre law that gives people a mere 3 percent of access to fruits and vegetables, with the other 97 percent being illegal because they are not registered in the Official Catalogue of Authorized Species. Carrefour’s Black Supermarket allowed shoppers to have access to illegal fruits and vegetables, which led to new European Union law.

Gold Lions for Creative Effectiveness went to: P&G’s Tide and Saatchi & Saatchi USA for "It’s a Tide Ad;" Microsoft and McCann London for "Xbox Design Labs Originals;" and Newsan and David Buenos Aires for "The All-In Promo."

Across the whole category, the U.S. and U.K. each picked up four Lions.

In the Radio and Audio category, 360i New York and HBO won the Grand Prix for WestWorld The Maze, which was the network’s first full-scale voice skill and allowed fans to t involved in an immersive game.

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg took home four Gold lions, while David Miami won three and DDB Chicago nabbed two.

The U.S. took home 17 Lions across the category, with South Africa winning 16 Lions and the U.K. snatching three.