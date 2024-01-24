Manifest promotes partner Helen Kenny to chief operating officer

Brand communications group Manifest has upped Helen Kenny to chief operating officer, a newly created role.

Following her promotion, effective Monday, Kenny will be responsible for operational innovation while steering continued international expansion and service evolution, the firm said in a statement.

"The growth of the business internationally and our continued service innovation led to the need to expand the C-Suite to accommodate a dedicated chief operating officer," CEO Alex Myers said via email of the newly created position.

Kenny reports directly to Myers in this role.

The COO role will oversee the development of the agency’s proprietary technologies and innovations, including Manifest’s omni-channel reporting platform, The Loop, and creator collaboration system, ROGER.

Working in partnership with Myers, Kenny will oversee Manifest’s international workforce across six studios and five time zones. She’ll also work closely with the agency’s all-female regional leadership team of managing partners to lead operational change and improvement.

The team is supported by Manifest’s non-executive directors including Dentsu Creative EMEA chief operating officer Ete Davies and director of Wadds. Inc Sarah Waddington, who were both appointed last summer.

An over five year veteran of Manifest, Kenny most recently served as partner and group special operations director, where she implemented new systems and processes spanning learning and development, employee engagement, new business process, workflow management and finance.

Kenny took on the partner title in 2020 after working across multiple specialties including creative production, client experience and operations in the U.K. Kenny moved into the group-focused role in 2022 to support the agency’s international studios.

Manifest will be promoting internationally to replace Kenny's previous position.

Her promotion follows Manifest’s expansion into the U.S. with its sixth office in Los Angeles last February, contributing to over 57% fee growth in its U.S. operation in FY23, according to the firm. The agency also launched its centralized branding unit in August, exceeding its first-year targets in under six months.

Manifest reported a revenue decrease of 2% to $6.4 million globally and a revenue increase of 59% to $1.7 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. Recent client wins include Diageo, SC Johnson, Reckitt, Tommee Tippee, Hotels.com, Pernod Ricard and Omio.

Editor's note: This story was updated on January 23 with comment from Myers.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.