A man spends life with a Pringles can on his hand in Super Bowl spot

This year for the Super Bowl, Pringles’ spot is inspired by the insight that 43% of people admit they’ve gotten their hands stuck in a Pringles can.

The 30-second spot, created by Grey Group, shows the life cycle of a boy who gets his hand stuck in a Pringles can in high school. Viewers are walked through brief snapshots of the boy’s life as he matures and experiences milestones – all with his hand still stuck in the can.

At the end of the spot, the man dies with the Pringles can still stuck on his arm. At the funeral, his grandson gets his own hand stuck in a Pringles can – starting the cycle all over again.

The spot, which will air at the end of the third quarter and broadcast on Telemundo, aims to show that the age-old “Pringles problem” is not a problem at all – and that the risk is worth it.

