Male NCAA athletes receive higher payout on social than women, despite fewer deals

In the lead-up to the NCAA tournament, male college basketball players tended to have more followers and a higher payout per sponsored post on Instagram than female athletes, according to a report from influencer analytics firm HypeAuditor.

Women, however, had nearly double the number of brand deals and two and a half times higher engagement rates.

The data comes during the first NCAA Championship following a Supreme Court ruling that allows college athletes to directly profit from their names, images or likenesses (NIL).

HypeAuditor analyzed the top 10 athletes from each gender and found that men had an average of 463,000 followers, while women had an average of 282,000. The average payout per sponsored post for men was $1,111, compared to $804 for women.

Alexander Frolov, CEO of HypeAuditor, attributes the disparities to “gender inequity that has plagued the NCAA for years.” He pointed to the fact that 2022 is the first year that the women’s tournament is allowed to use ‘March Madness’ branding and it does not have its own broadcasting deal.

“Historically, the female NCAA tournament has not been marketed equally to the men’s, and we suspect that this has likely impacted the popularity of each female athlete on social media,” Frolov stated.

Meanwhile, the average engagement rate per post for female athletes was 22.4%; for men it was 8.5%. Women also had an average of 5.3 brand collaborations; for men, the average number was 2.8.

“Research has shown that in general, women are more active on Instagram and tend to engage more frequently on other users’ posts than males. This is why we expect that the female athletes analyzed have an engagement rate that is 2.6 [times] higher than their male counterparts,” Frolov stated.

As such, female athletes are “perfect candidates for promotional collaborations as they are inclined to have followers who are interacting with sponsored posts,” Frolov added.

Among the athletes, Sedona Prince, a women’s basketball player for University of Oregon, and Paolo Banchero, a men’s basketball player at Duke University, were the top performers on Instagram. Prince had a 343% annual growth rate in followers; Banchero’s growth rate was 233%.

In February, Banchero became the first college player to appear in the video game NBA 2K, which likely spurred an uptick in follower count, Frolov stated.

Frolov anticipates that the NIL industry will continue to grow.

“The new NIL rules were only introduced less than a year ago, and we’ve already seen an explosion among NCAA athletes across all sports with sponsorship deals even at its infancy,” he stated. “The dollar amount per deal will surge to even greater levels, more mainstream brands will tap into this new market of influencers, and the number of deals each athlete has will rise.”