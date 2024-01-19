The male gaze and who decides what’s appropriate in advertising

This past week, both here and across the pond, the advertising industry has been hotly debating both the quality and appropriateness of two recent Calvin Klein campaigns.

The first debate centers around whether the U.K. advertising watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) acted unfairly in banning a Calvin Klein ad featuring FKA Twigs.

In the out-of-home ad, the British singer-songwriter is half covered by a denim shirt, revealing parts of her left breast and buttocks. The image is overlaid with the copy: “Calvins or nothing.”

The ad appeared alongside other images, including two featuring model Kendall Jenner — one in which she is topless and cupping her bare breasts, and another in which she is in underwear sliding jeans down her hips. The tagline “Calvins or nothing” is imposed on her crotch.

Somehow, the FKA Twigs ad was dinged by the ASA for “irresponsibly objectifying women,” but the Jenner ads were not.

FKA Twigs’ response to the ASA ban highlighted the obvious racial undertones and double standards at play in the decision.

“I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labeled me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I see a beautiful, strong woman of color whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.”

Amid the pushback, Clavin Klein released another ad featuring The Bear star Jeremy Allen White prancing around a New York City rooftop in his CK tighty-whities. The ad immediately went viral with positive sentiment.

As Noel Bunting, chief creative officer at PublicisPoke, told my colleagues in the U.K.: “The FKA Twigs ad, which is very much in keeping with the look and feel of thousands of Calvin Klein images that have come before it, is pulled for being overly sexual, while an ad featuring Jeremy Allen White, who is arguably wearing even less than FKA Twigs, becomes an immediate sensation. If that’s not a double standard, I don’t know what is.”

The ASA clumsily followed the release of the White ad with an announcement that it was reviewing complaints under the same grounds of sexual objectification. The jury is still out on whether it will be banned. Perhaps the organization felt that giving the same treatment to a white male would deflect any accusations of racism or double standards.

Meanwhile, the White ad is stirring up another controversy with advertisers closer to home. Based on various LinkedIn threads, ad execs — particularly male ones — seem offended by the lack of “strategy,” “craft” and “original storytelling” in the ad.

Both campaigns are typical Calvin Klein fare, running the same playbook the famed underwear brand has used for decades: young, half-naked models, actors and other of-the-moment famous people in underwear (Brooke Shields or Marky Mark, anyone?).

What’s interesting about the backlash to both campaigns is how they underscore the grip that both whiteness and the male gaze still have over advertising and commercial imagery.

In the U.S., fewer than 3% of creative directors are women, and even fewer are people of color. The U.K. is slightly better, with 12% of creative directors overall being women — but, it’s notable that the ASA’s leadership team is all white and predominantly male.

Meanwhile, it’s hard not to notice how favorably the White ad has been received among women. I saw no shortage of LinkedIn comments from women saying they’ve watched it more than 50 times or pledging to buy their boyfriend a pair of Calvins. White and the campaign have both been trending on TikTok.

The debate around both campaigns underscores the not-new but still difficult-to-action fact that brands need not just more representation, but also more diverse thinking and perspectives behind their work as they look to connect with an increasingly diverse population. So do the people who decide which ads are appropriate.

That means looking at everything through new sets of eyes — whether that’s more niche diverse groups or simply women who make 85% of purchasing decisions.