Making sense of the big box retailer trend

From Amazon to Walmart, Target to Lowe's, big box retailers are becoming major media properties in their own right, as e-commerce takes off and digital placement is the new shelf space. During Campaign US' Tech Talks first session, Making Sense of Retail Media, panelists took a look at this emerging and fast-moving trend. Participants included:

Joe Doran, chief product officer, Epsilon

Josh Williams, director of commerce marketing, food and beverage, The J.M. Smucker Co.

Saket Mehta, head of ad-tech and channel partnerships, Gopuff

Moderator: Alison Weissbrot, editor, Campaign US

Defining and designing retail media

Kicking things off with a definition of “retail media,” Doran explained, “It's the opportunity for brands to market their products and services to a retailer’s customers in-store or online. To deliver on the promise of retail media we need both the brand marketer who understands their consumers’ desires and the retailer’s understanding of that consumer is to really deliver the right message at the right time.”

For Williams, retail media has altered relationships with retailers and channel partners by evolving from a divided funnel to one holistic sales journey.

“One of the things we've really focused on as a company is coming to the table as ‘One Smucker,’” Williams said. “There is no more talking about the funnel, we are one purchase journey. Now, when we do something regarding awareness or consideration, we can drive that with a retail partner. Vice versa, if we're talking about conversion, we can now do that with our national media partners at Epsilon.”

Williams went on to note that many of Smucker’s retailers are asking for digital accrual to try to offset spends on delivering product to homes. “So if you can work back with your retail partner, instead of just giving them a blank check for a digital accrual, and make those ‘working dollars’ by investing in their media network, there's a lot of power in that.”

Mehta, head of ad-tech and channel partnerships at Gopuff, which delivers everything from household items to food and alcohol all in 30 minutes or less, has heavily invested in partnerships with companies such as CitrusAd, which gives brands, agencies and channel partners access to sponsored product inventory and paid product placement.

“We then support that with in-app offerings such as homepage sponsorships, CRM and in-app messaging to continue to drive awareness,” Mehta explained. “Additionally, we have sampling because we can get items in front of consumers because we own the entire consumer experience. Our entire offering allows us to go from delivering impressions to conversions, which is game changing for brands looking to optimize their retail media site across the funnel.”

Choose your own garden

As the retail media landscape emerges, walled gardens are popping up left and right — Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, etc. — causing a challenge for many retailers. As Epsilon sees it, it’s an opportunity for all other retailers to operate at an appropriate scale.

“Brands want alternatives to the large walled gardens,” opined Doran. “They want to shift the power back to the retailers who deliver a richer brand connectivity with and can drive better brand preference.”

For Williams, “It depends on what problem we're trying to solve and who we're trying to talk to. The Dollar General shopper is very different from the Walmart shopper who's very different from the Target shopper. For us, it depends on what product is really resonating with which shopper and that can help dictate where we're putting our spend.”

Making the case for Gopuff being in the game with the likes of Amazon and Walmart, Mehta explained that it was about leaning into the ecosystem. “There’s simply no other platform where you can get the immediacy and opportunity to really influence a shopper at the point of purchase. When a consumer comes to Gopuff, they have what they want in mind but end up with five other things they didn't know they wanted. That's the opportunity for brands to not just meet the consumer, but meet them in a more immediate way.”

Retail media’s crystal ball

Participants also prognosticated about the space’s evolution over the next three to five years.

“Instant commerce and instant needs is continuing to grow as a category,” said Mehta. “This is going to expand across all areas, and we're really excited about the opportunity.”

“I could definitely see some of the bigger retailers really leveraging that space in the future,” agreed Williams.

“Non-walled garden retailers are going to become ‘must-buy’ areas for brands,” concluded Doran. “As mentioned earlier, these retailers know their consumers, know their needs and can map to that brand need.”