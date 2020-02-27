Making her Olympic debut: Hello Kitty

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be promoted in the United States by one of Japan’s most widely known exports.

Hello Kitty, part of the Sanrio stable of cartoon characters, will be a "Global Ambassador for Inclusivity" for the games, as part of the company’s overall partnership with Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

The inclusivity role will be incorporated into a hero design designating the partnership and stand as an "iconic symbol for equal opportunity, fair play and global harmony."

"Since her debut in 1974, Hello Kitty has resonated with countless fans as a symbol of friendship and kindness throughout the world—bridging people, places and cultures," said Susan Tran, director of brand marketing at Sanrio, Inc. in Los Angeles.

"Through our partnership with Team USA, we hope to amplify the shared values of both our organizations to promote equal opportunity, fair play and global harmony for people of all ages," she said.

Here’s what Hello Kitty fans can anticipate: Team USA co-branded apparel, sleepwear, accessories, toys and other novelties for girls and adults, rolling out in stores this summer.

Sanrio is collaborating with Team USA on marketing. "The campaign will support the co-branded products," said Tran. "We do not have plans for an onsite activation with Hello Kitty in Tokyo, but she will be making special appearances at upcoming Team USA events in the U.S."