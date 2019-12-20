Making a new year's resolution? Booking.com's got a hotel room for that

Facts: More than 70 percent of Americans are keen on travel to help achieve their new year’s resolutions.

That’s according to research from Booking.com, which is offering 20 "Resolution Suites" custom designed to align with the most popular new year’s resolutions for 2020.

"#BookYourResolution," created in partnership with Anomaly, has crafted experiences from being more active to spending quality time with your pets and becoming financially savvy to recommitting to romance.

The integrated campaign will debut on a national level on December 26 2019 across TV and online channels, with a mix of :30 and :15 second spots that can be viewed on YouTube.com/Booking.com.

Starting on January 13 at 12pm, consumers will be able to reserve their desired resolution experience for two night stays beginning January 17 for $20.20 by visiting Booking.com.

The resolution suites range from one-bedroom to two-bedroom apartments, with full modern kitchens, bathrooms with luxury amenities and custom programming to help guests kick-start their resolution in style.