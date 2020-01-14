Make-A-Wish hires Team One ahead of 40th anniversary

Non-profit Make-A Wish has selected Publicis Groupe’s Team One as its brand agency of record ahead of its 40th anniversary celebration.

The agency will handle strategy and creative on a pro bono basis for the organization, which brings life-changing wishes to life for children with critical illnesses.

Executive Creative Director Kirsten Rutherford, who was recently honored with the Douglas Kiker Award for Excellence in Media from Make-A-Wish, is leading the Publicis One team out of Los Angeles. She has worked with the organization since 2017, leading marketing initiatives that have helped garner more than $85 million in earned media for Make-A-Wish and helping raise awareness of the non-profit’s impact.

"Creating campaigns that raise awareness and drive donations for Make-A-Wish has become a personal passion project, allowing me to make the world a better place through kindness and creativity," said Rutherford in a statement. "I am thrilled that Team One is committed to deepening this relationship and finding creative ways to amplify the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child."

Team One will work on the 40th anniversary for Make-A-Wish, including a campaign that will launch around World Wish Day on April 29.

"We are delighted to further our relationship with Kirsten and excited to collaborate with Team One as we enter this next chapter for our organization," said Janell Holas, VP of brand and marketing for Make-A-Wish America, in a statement.

She added: "We are fortunate to have found an agency that truly understands the power, impact and ethos of our mission, and we feel Team One is the perfect partner to help us translate brand awareness into donations which bring us closer to granting the wish of every eligible child."