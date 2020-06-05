Majority of Black Lives Matters supporters want brands to encourage people to vote, study finds

More than half of Black Lives Matter supporters (58 percent) say the want to see brands encouraging people to vote, according to new survey data.

The research, conducted online by global data and insights company Dynata on June 2 in partnership with DeVries Global, includes insights from 1,000 American adults.

In addition to voting, more than four in 10 (48 percent) of participants said they’d like brands to commit to look at their own company and its diverse hires. More than one-third (36 percent) of Black Lives Matter supporters responded that brands should be making donations during these tough times.

The survey also touches on difference between generations right now, with younger consumers being more than three times more likely to change their purchasing behaviors in the future due to the movement.

More than 62% of respondents between 18 and 35 years old said they will be "doing more research on brands and their inclusivity practices before purchasing, in light of recent events," compared to 48 percent of those 35 to 44 years old, and 20 percent of those 45 years and older.

In terms of getting news and information around the movement, TV takes the top spot at 72 percent, particularly with those 35 years and older. Social media is a strong second for Black Lives Matter news at 42 percent, with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter taking the main slots – in that particular order of importance.

About one in three (32 percent) of respondents said they’re ready now to see other news besides that of Black Lives Matter in the cycle, but 23 percent said they won’t be ready for a week or two, and 22 percent said they won’t want to see other news until the racial injustice is over.