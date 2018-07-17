Major shade thrown in Covergirl's new unscripted campaign

A little shade among friends never hurt nobody.

Covergirl knows it. That’s why the makeup brand called on Issa Rae and her crew for its latest campaign.

"Shade for Shade" is two minutes of totally unscripted banter between friends. It takes place in a car as the foursome get ready for a night out in Downtown Los Angeles.

"What you see is four girlfriends riffing off each other," said Katy Alonzo, group strategy director at Droga5 -- the agency brought on to help Covergirl bring the idea to life.

"It’s also a fundamentally different, truer way to speak to women about beauty. The spot features four women being incredibly smart and witty while engaging with beauty. Those two ideas are usually in conflict with each other, but most women will tell you they have more fun getting ready with their girlfriends than they do at the party they’re getting ready for."

The friends experiment with bold shades while throwing a little shade at each other. The film was created in collaboration with acclaimed director Kim Gehrig and cinematographer Stuart Winecoff.

Alonzo added: "As with all of our work, our Covergirl Issa is featured in a context that is authentic to her."

The latest piece of work is part of Covergirl’s wider "I Am What I Make Up" campaign.