Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region
Based on a damning new report, brands such as Honda, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are shown to have ties to forced labour in China. These claims are primarily associated with the production of steel and aluminium used in the making of nearly every major car part.
