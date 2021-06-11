Madison Reed names Dentsu X powered by 360i media AOR

Hair and beauty brand Madison Reed has named Dentsu X powered by 360i as its media agency of record after a competitive review launched in March. Madison Reed declined to name the other participating agencies in the review.

As part of Dentsu’s remit, the agency will handle paid social, paid search, programmatic, out of home, affiliate and broadcast buying.

The account is Madison Reed’s first AOR relationship. The brand previously worked with other agencies on a project basis, but declined to name which agencies.

The new relationship is part of Madison Reed’s efforts to consolidate its media duties across direct, wholesale and retail.

“In building off of the foundation [of pandemic growth], I knew we needed to consolidate some of our marketing efforts both on the performance and brand marketing front,” said Kristen D’Arcy, chief marketing officer at Madison Reed. “We needed to diversify our channels, go after new customers and drive brand awareness.”

In 2020, Madison Reed reported over $100 million in revenue, driven by 130% growth in pandemic sales. The brand secured an additional $50 million in funding in February. Since the start of the pandemic, Madison Reed has opened more than 35 Color Bar salon locations and expects that number to rise to 50 by the end of the year.

“When we look at the biggest areas of opportunity, it's generating brand awareness,” D’Arcy said.

Madison Reed declined to share the size of its account.