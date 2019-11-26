Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade mascots: Who is the favorite?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, which means so is the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with its many branded – and some unbranded – mascot balloons.

The 93rd annual parade has been home to the likes of MetLife’s Snoopy, McDonald’s Ronald and more mascots for decades, so Campaign US decided to ask some industry insiders to divulge their favorites. See their answers below.

What is your favorite Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade mascot that has withstood the test of time -- and why?

Paul Marobella, Chairman and CEO, Havas Creative North America

It’s always Snoopy for me. This parade brings us back to our youth if not just for a few minutes and Snoopy is the universal symbol of that, plus he shows up different every year because, as Charles Schultz told us, he has over 100 alter egos and was never satisfied with being just a beagle. Astronaut Snoopy representing hope and vision is my favorite.

Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup

Hate to be a walking cliché, but I still love Snoopy. He’s a classic but with flair. He changes it up, but he’s still good ole reliable Snoopy. Plus, when I see him rise above the Manhattan skyline, I know it’s go time for the parade. I do love a parade - celebration of optimism and hope by bringing everyone together. My heart skips a beat every time.

Brendan Gahan, Partner and Chief Social Officer, Epic Signal

Forget Pikachus, Blues Clues, or Barney the Dinosaur. When it comes to the Macy's Day Parade, I'm all about the classics... Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Growing up those two Peanuts characters became synonymous with the holidays. As a kid I remember seeing them in the Macy's Day Parade (on TV, I grew up on the West Coast) and watching 'A Charlie Brown Christmas.' The combination of the two (the parade and the cartoon) ingrained in my brain the association of Charlie Brown and Snoopy to the holidays forever. I still can't see a Peanuts character without thinking about that sad little Christmas tree.

Debra Sercy, Chief Talent Officer, Johannes Leonardos

My favorite Macy’s Day Parade balloon is Felix the Cat because he’s the OG of the parade - standing the test of time with a twinkle in his eye, grace, and the courage it takes to face those winds year after year.

Terri Meyer, Founder and Co-CEO, Terri & Sandy

Charlie Brown, because I have always loved the Coke Super Bowl spot that had this mascot version of him winning the day.

Mark Boyd, Founder, Gravity Road

I am a Pillsbury Doughboy fan. I'm not a Snoopy purist. I saw Ghostbusters first and the Doughboy always makes me think of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Andrew Essex, CEO and Founder, Plan A

Easy. Bobo the Hobo, cause he was a politically incorrect clown before it was cool.