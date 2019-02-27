M/Six ups Alan Trinkle as U.S. president amid growth spurt

Media agency M/Six, backed by WPP’s GroupM and The&Partnership, has promoted Alan Trinkle from chief client officer to U.S. president.

Trinkle, who joined the shop about six months ago from WPP sibling Mindshare, is reporting to M/Six Global CEO Jess Burley and Andrew Bailey, CEO of North America and partner at The&Partnership. Rather than directly filling Trinkle’s previous post, M/Six staffers will share the former chief client officer responsibilities. He succeeds Ilana Nolte, who shifted to GroupM to help agencies better use the network’s proprietary data, tech and analytics resources and solutions.

Bailey told Campaign US that Trinkle has "deep experience in helping clients really navigate the media landscape we find ourselves in today."

Trinkle take the leadership role at a time when M/Six is seeing strong momentum, including doubling in size and revenue over the last 12 months. The shop, which saw its fourth consecutive year of growth in the U.S. in 2018, has been creating work for the likes of AstraZeneca, Chico’s, Aetna, Giant Eagle and David Yurman.

Bailey said he wants Trinkle to keep building on M/Six’s recent successes, which includes continuing the shop’s collaborative role with The&Partnership to offer "total solutions for clients with data, media and creative under one bottom line."

Before his time at Mindshare, where he built the Portland office and served as global client lead for the agency’s Facebook client, Trinkle worked at DigitasLBi, Carat and Mediacom.

"Alan is a media all-star with phenomenal experience building and leading standout agency teams around the world," said Jess Burley, global CEO of M/Six, in a statement. "We are thrilled to promote him to the president position and look forward to his leadership."