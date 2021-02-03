M&M’s returns to the Super Bowl with “Come Together” ad

Mars Wrigley candy brand M&M’s is returning to the Super Bowl for the sixth time this year with a cameo by award-winning actor Dan Levy.

In a nod to our pandemic lives, the ad was revealed via Zoom webinar on Wednesday hosted by M&M character Yellow.

The 30-second ad, called “Come Together,” features an appearance by M&M characters Brown and Green as Levy hands them a pack of M&M’s and pledges “not to eat any more of [their] friends.” He then proceeds to lock a screaming Red in the car.

The campaign includes a series of similarly lighthearted, funny moments in which people come together or make amends by sharing a pack of M&M’s.

“People want to be connected and caring more than ever before, and Mars focuses around better moments and more smiles,” said Jessica Adelman, VP of corporate affairs at Mars Wrigley North America. “What better for making smiles than some M&M’s?”

Levy, a multi-talented comedian and actor who swept the Emmys for his show Schitt’s Creek last year, was a good fit to highlight the fun and humor of M&M’s brand, Adelman added. “He brings his incredible talent and comedic wit and personal commitment to inclusion.”

The spot, created by BBDO, will air on CBS during the game on Feb. 7. It is part of a 360 campaign to celebrate M&M’s 80th anniversary this year, with the opening of new retail locations including in Disney Springs, Florida, the Mall of America in Minneapolis, MN and Berlin, Germany.

In addition to the spot, M&M’s is targeting Gen Z with an augmented reality (AR) filter on Snapchat that lets them dance with their favorite M&M characters using body-tracking technology. On Twitter, M&M’s is partnering with goPuff to deliver free M&M’s to people in a sweepstakes. Similarly, TikTok users will be able to send M&M’s to loved ones through a goPuff integration on the platform.

The social media activations were developed by Mediacom.