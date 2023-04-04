M&A Watch: Busy start to 2023 with renewed activity from ad networks
Following holding groups’ return to M&A in 2022, WPP, Havas and Publicis all made deals in January.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.