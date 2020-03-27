Lyft partners with National Council On Aging to ensure critical transportation

The true cruelty of COVID-19 may be its propensity to target one of the most vulnerable demographics, namely the elderly.

Since older adults and people with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, Lyft has partnered with The National Council On Aging (NCOA) to ensure that this vulnerable population remains cared for by meeting homebound seniors’ caretaker’s critical transportation needs

The program is being piloted in NCOA senior centers in Illinois, Massachusetts, and San Diego, with plans to expand across the country.

Creative support for the project will be provided by MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER.

"Families across the country are looking for ways to support their older loved ones during this pandemic," said Anna Maria Chávez, NCOA executive vice president & chief growth officer.

"We are grateful to Lyft for stepping in to allow our senior centers to make free rides available to caregivers who need it the most during this crisis," she added.

"Every good brand is useful," said John Matejczyk, chief creative officer and co-founder, MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER. "But these times call for every brand to be helpful. This program is an example of Lyft, NCOA, and their partners all stepping up to figure out how to be most helpful, together," he added.