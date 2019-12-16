Lufthansa wants you to slide into its DMs in most creative way for free travel

Did someone say, "Tel-Aviv?"

Sliding into your friends’ DMs with envy-inducing photo of exotic travel destinations is part and parcel of the Insta life.

Now Lufthansa’s getting a piece of the action. 

The airline is leveraging its social account (@lufthansa_usa) to give people the chance to book the trip they have been dreaming about and "#SayYesToTheWorld" with a "DM Destination" contest, created in partnership with DDB. 

Andreas Gassler, head of marketing for the Americas at Lufthansa said: "Lufthansa is widely known to offer a premium travel experience and so we are very excited to offer this top-of-the-line experience to the lucky winners of DM Destination. 

"Since social media is such an important source of travel inspiration, we decided to transform that inspiration into a real-life experience and bring our winners to amazing destinations that until now, they may have only dreamed of." 

@lufthansa_usa is posting images of the nine DM Destinations -- Cairo, Tel-Aviv, Amsterdam, and other surprising international locations that Lufthansa flies to. To enter, people will DM @lufthansa_usa and explain why they want to ‘Say Yes’ to that destination. Submissions will be judged on their creativity, originality and connection to the destination. The winner of each DM Destination photo will receive two round-trip premium economy tickets. 

The campaign is driven by stats that show 48 percent of Instagram users rely on Instagram photos and videos to help them choose their next destination.

