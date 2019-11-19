Lowes Foods invests in creativity to scale business with Walrus as new AOR

Independent shop Walrus has been chosen as Lowes Foods’ new creative and media agency of record.

The chain, which operates around 100 supermarket stores across North and South Carolina, is looking to scale its business with a high-impact campaign that will build awareness, drive consideration, and ultimately attract new households.

New York-based Walrus was selected following a multi-agency review led by Ark Advisors.

"We were looking for a partner with stand-out creative and integrated capabilities to bring the Lowes Foods experience to life in our advertising," said Heather George, SVP brand strategy at Lowes Foods. "Walrus was a strong match on all criteria. We’re proud of what we have built over the last few years and look forward to this next phase of growth."

Under the new partnership, Walrus will develop a brand campaign set to launch in Q1 2020 across the Carolinas.

The work will focus on Lowes’ entertaining in-store food experiences, like its Beer Den, Pick & Prep, Sausage-Works and Chicken Kitchen. Each unique concept will be brought to life through multiple initiatives next year.

Frances Webster, CEO of Walrus, said: "The team at Lowes Foods have created a food shopping experience unlike any other. It’s a dream assignment for Walrus. We are extremely grateful to Ark Advisors for making this partnership possible."