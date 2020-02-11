Love Wellness says women don't have to deal anymore

After years of being told to just deal with it, Lauren Bosworth, founder and CEO of Love Wellness, has had enough, so she decided to do something about it.

In its debut brand campaign, Love Wellness in collaboration with Mekanism and its social arm, Epic Signal, takes aim at dismissive healthcare professionals who have led many women to believe that their very real pain is simply "psychosomatic" or influenced by emotional distress.

Worryingly, more than 40 percent of women eventually diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease had at one point been told by a doctor they were just too concerned with their health or that they were a hypochondriac.

Some doctors even made women prove their symptoms, at a much higher rate than men.

The campaign, titled "Don’t Just Deal," features Love Wellness’ real-life consumers who turned to the brand after their own health struggles, rather than just dealing with it.

Ladies, forget shoving foreign objects where the sun doesn’t shine, or relying on certain medical sites instead of qualified professionals, Love Wellness has your back.

"When I started Love Wellness I was reacting to my own need for better women's personal care products," Bosworth told Campaign US.

"This was back in 2015 and 2016 when I was dealing with health issues associated with vitamin deficiencies and found women's products made by traditional legacy brands to be lacking in body-positive messaging and clean formulations that work well with women's bodies," she added.

The campaign will also spearhead a brand refresh, which will include a new logo, packaging, website, and the tagline "Love yourself well."

It will appear online via connected TV platforms such as Hulu, Apple TV, and more as well as through OOH placements.