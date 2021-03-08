‘Love to see this’: Spotify responds to college student’s viral Spotify-themed resume

As job markets become increasingly competitive with diverse and talented applicant pools, young people are getting creative to stand out. In a tweet that went viral on Wednesday, Emily Vu, a college senior at University of California Irvine, demonstrated her Spotify-themed resume, created specifically for what she called her “dream job” as a product manager at the streaming company.

f*ck it, Spotify-themed resume for my dream PM job at @Spotify pic.twitter.com/MLgUvNVeiR — emvu ?? (@emvutweets) March 3, 2021

The resume resembled a playlist, drawing a response from Lily Szajnberg, product manager at Spotify with a link to a job opening and an invitation to apply.

Spotify PM here with a job opening on our team. Hope you’ll apply! https://t.co/btWTWUMoLG — lily szajnberg (she/her) (@lilyszajnberg) March 4, 2021

Spotify directly responded early Thursday morning.

Love ?? to ?? see ?? this! ?? Thanks for your application @emvu, you'll hear from our team soon. Don't forget - for all Spotify dream jobs, the best way to apply is always https://t.co/HV3eqKIH1h. #jointheband — Life at Spotify (@Spotifyjobs) March 4, 2021

Vu’s post, which now has over 200,000 likes, led to multiple responses with praise for the creativity and messages of support. Several other Twitter users responded with photos of their own creative CVs.

I took on a comission to make a themed CV for someone and it turned out so good, and she got the job! It was for a role with Pip and Nut, an independant nut butter company pic.twitter.com/41FS0VR3r1 — Nelle | Lucid Seams (@LucidSeamsNelle) March 4, 2021

Love this. Nice work with the innovation. If you ever wanted to shift gears. I’d be happy to use your help at @linkpadvc in our projects development division. — NekoZ (@CryptoNekoZ) March 4, 2021

Whoaaa the idea of personalizing the style of a resume for a company is genius. — Tanishq Kancharla (@moonriseTK) March 3, 2021

This is so fun! Maybe you’d be interested in Spotify’s friend, @twitter?



@dantley @TwitterCareers launched a PM program this month. DM me! — Catie (@Cnduyn) March 3, 2021

Love the creativity here! This was shared internally, and you're getting props from lots of Spotifiers. Hope it works out! ?? — Ben Dedrick (@BenDedrick) March 3, 2021

The resume is one of many ways young people are showing their creativity, with another student recently going viral for filming a commercial in her dorm room. A few months ago, Gen Zers also used TikTok to apply to Day One Agency.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.