‘Love to see this’: Spotify responds to college student’s viral Spotify-themed resume

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 1 hour ago

A tweet about the resume went viral, drawing a response from the company and other professionals.

As job markets become increasingly competitive with diverse and talented applicant pools, young people are getting creative to stand out. In a tweet that went viral on Wednesday, Emily Vu, a college senior at University of California Irvine, demonstrated her Spotify-themed resume, created specifically for what she called her “dream job” as a product manager at the streaming company.

The resume resembled a playlist, drawing a response from Lily Szajnberg, product manager at Spotify with a link to a job opening and an invitation to apply.

Spotify directly responded early Thursday morning.

Vu’s post, which now has over 200,000 likes, led to multiple responses with praise for the creativity and messages of support. Several other Twitter users responded with photos of their own creative CVs.

The resume is one of many ways young people are showing their creativity, with another student recently going viral for filming a commercial in her dorm room. A few months ago, Gen Zers also used TikTok to apply to Day One Agency.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS