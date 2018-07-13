Love Potion No. 921: Why Periscope launched branded ice cream

National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 15th, but that’s not the only reason why Periscope created its own branded ice cream. The independent marketing shop is launching Love Potion No. 921 as part of its 2018 brand refresh.

Periscope’s brand refresh includes a new website, logo and brand colors of pink, white, orange and different shades of grey.

Each ingredient for the blood orange and pomegranate ice cream (with a hint of ginger), which was developed by agency employees in collaboration with Izzy’s Ice Cream, was meticulously selected to represent Periscope. Staffers also designed the potion for Love Potion No. 921.

The name – Love Potion No. 921 – is for Periscope’s headquarters in Minneapolis on 921 Washington Avenue South; pomegranate and ginger represent the agency’s offices in India (Delhi) and China (Hong Kong); and blood orange signifies the shop’s new brand colors. Also, pomegranate, according to the agency, symbolizes love by many cultures and ginger can inspire love.

"At Periscope, we live and breathe our brand, culture and mission to Do Things People Love every day, but this brand refresh became a good opportunity for us to share our story with the broader public," Periscope CEO Lizz Ross told Campaign. "We wanted to not only reflect who we are and leverage our integrated capabilities which allowed us to concept, create and launch a product ourselves, but we also wanted to engage employees, including at our global offices, to create something that we collectively agreed people would love. On a hot summer day, what says love better than ice cream?"