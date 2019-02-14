A love letter to the industry from advertising legend Lee Clow

Upon his retirement, TBWA's Lee Clow penned a love note to adland on Valentine's Day.

Lee Clow, the creative mind behind Apple's "Think Different" campaign and many more revolutionary ads, wrote a love letter to advertising as part of his retirement announcement

The Global Director of Media Arts at TBWA and Founder and Chairman of TBWA\Media Arts Lab, who will move into the role of chairman emeritus, writes in the note that he wouldn't trade a day of his advertising career for anything else.

"The years I spent doing this thing called advertising have been fun, challenging, rewarding, maddening, sometimes painful, but mostly joyful," the letter reads. See the full note below. 

 

